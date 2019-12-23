Ewaste Disposal Market 2019 Growth, Opportunity and Future Outlook 2024

The Global Ewaste Disposal Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Ewaste Disposal Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Ewaste Disposal Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Ewaste Disposal Market.

E-waste Disposal market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14200 million by 2024, from US$ 7630 million in 2019.

E-waste Disposal industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Key Players of the Global E-waste Disposal Market

Sims Recycling Solutions, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Electronic Recyclers International, Gem, Stena Metall Group, Electrocycling, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, URT, Cimelia, GEEP, Dongjiang, Dynamic Recycling, E-Parisaraa, environCom, Sage

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly only account for small number of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Segmentation by product type

ICT Equipment

Home Appliances

Segmentation by application:

Material Recycling

Components Recycling

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2024:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Ewaste Disposal market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Ewaste Disposal market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Ewaste Disposal market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Ewaste Disposal market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Ewaste Disposal market to help identify market developments

