Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size, Status and Estimation 2019 to 2025

The latest market report on Needle-Free Injection Device 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market shares, current valuation, and profits audit for the estimate period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the Needle-Free Injection Device Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

Needle-free Injection Device is a type of medical injecting syringe that uses a high-pressure narrow jet of the injection liquid instead of a hypodermic needle to penetrate the epidermis. It is powered by compressed air or gas, either by a pressure hose from a large cylinder, or form a built-in gas cartridge, small cylinder, or spring. Needle-free injection systems are novel ways to introduce various medicines into patients without piercing the skin with a conventional needle. It was developed to reduce the number of needle stick accidents and associated problems.

Globally, the global production was 2927 K units in 2015, and it will reach 4587K units in 2021. The global production value was 299.39 million USD in 2015, and it is expected that the value will be 436.3 million USD in 2021, with9.14% annual compound growth.

Companies Covered-

Zogenix, Inovio, Glide Pharma, Akra Dermojet, Crossject Medical Technology, Injex Pharma, Eternity Healthcare, Antares Pharma, Valeritas, Medical International Technologies, Penjet, PharmaJet, National Medical Products, Activa Brand Products and Others.

Firstly, the technology of needle-free injection device industry is developing and the industry concentration is not high, There are over 30 manufacturers around the world, and the leading companies are Zogenix, Bioject, Glide Pharma, Crossject Medical and Injex Pharma, right now the production is almost dominated by producers in Europe and United States. In United States, a few companies occupy more than 60 percent of domestic needle-free injector market.

On the other hand, almost all the high-end products produced by the global leaders, and the producers mainly produce low-end products in China and India. USA and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, such as Bioject and Akra Dermojet, leading the needle-free injection device industry. As to Japan, many big corporation has come into this area, however, the rate of the business in this area is not high compared to other area because Japanese companies always have many business areas. In Germany, it is Injex Pharma that lead the industry.

Nonetheless, this market is not big because the relatively high price of the needle-free injectors compared to the disposable injectors. Mergers and acquisitions usually happen amony needle-free injection devices producers. For example, Bioject has been purchased by Inovio.

The Needle-Free Injection Device Market is segmented by the types such as,

Powder Injections

Liquid Injections

Depot or Projectile Injection

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Drug Injection

Cosmetic Surgery Use

Other

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

The study objectives are:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Needle-Free Injection Device market

-Needle-Free Injection Device market recent innovations and major events

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Needle-Free Injection Device market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Needle-Free Injection Device market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Needle-Free Injection Device market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Needle-Free Injection Device market.

What our report offers:

– Needle-Free Injection Device Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Needle-Free Injection Device Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Needle-Free Injection Device Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

