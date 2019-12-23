Stone Age chewing gum holds clues to the lifetime of a youthful lady who lived 5,700 years beforehand

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Lola, a youthful lady who lived in Denmark 5,700 years beforehand, had blue eyes, darkish pores and pores and pores and pores and skin and darkish hair. Her remaining meal included hazelnuts and mallard duck nonetheless no milk — she couldn’t stomach dairy.

And the rationale everyone is conscious of any of it is on account of she chewed on birch pitch, a cloth that functioned a bit like an historic chewing gum.

A analysis of that birch pitch has uncovered the lady‘s total genome and oral microbiome, marking the first time human genetic supplies has efficiently been extracted from one situation along with human bones. The analysis revealed Tuesday contained within the journal Nature Communications.

Birch pitch was what Palaeolithic of us used as glue as many as 760,000 years beforehand. It was derived by heating the bark of birch timber, and someplace alongside the way in which by which by way of which through which they realized they may chew it — as indicated by

