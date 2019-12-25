Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size Insights, Data, Price Trend, Share & Forecast 2019 – 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.53% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

An Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system reads the number plate of passing vehicles extracts the characters on the plate and converts them into digital format, which can be used for a wide variety of applications. Data collected through ANPR systems can be compared with the vehicle and people database available with the law enforcement agencies such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and Police National Road Agency. ANPR systems consist of very high-speed camera with the Infrared filters, processors which are capable of performing the optical character recognition , application software, user interface, & an alert capability for the purpose of notifying the operators in case of a match.

Europe represented the largest geographical market for automatic number plate recognition, followed by North America, which is expected to experience fastest growth over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Implication of strict traffic safety norms in Europe and increasing adoption of new technologies by the governments for traffic management are some important factors driving the growth of this region to dominate the global automatic number plate recognition market. However, regions such as Asia Pacific a, MEA and South America are expected to grow over the next five years, as the adoption of ANPR technology for traffic enforcement is increasing rapidly in these regions. The automatic number plate recognition technology is being used globally by police departments and security agencies to ensure public safety. ANPR systems are used by the police for three major applications, namely identification of the vehicles being used by criminals, gathering intelligence information, & crime investigation, fixed or portable ANPR cameras are being used for the purpose of capturing images of the vehicles along with their license plate & to further link them to time & location of the crime.?

This information is then verified against the databases of vehicle records available with the centralized ANPR data center. This facilitates security bodies in identifying and intercepting vehicles in real time and taking necessary action. ANPR cameras installed on the streets with night vision capabilities improve public safety at night. In the U.S., the police department has installed ANPR cameras across all 51 states for tracking vehicles used in crime. Moreover, ANPR cameras have rapidly replaced CCTV cameras in recent years across the world. This is due to the capability of ANPR systems to create databases in real time. A CCTV camera does not have the capability to recognize a face or a vehicle. In England and Wales, 10,502 ANPR systems were reportedly installed on roads in 2010. Thus, the application of ANPR systems in ensuring public safety on streets and in criminal investigations is among the major factors driving growth in the global ANPR market.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market encompasses market segments based on type, component, application and country.

In terms of type, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market is segregated into:

Fixed ANPR Systems

Mobile ANPR Systems

Portable ANPR Systems

By component, the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market is segregated into:

ANPR Cameras

ANPR Software

Frame Grabbers

Triggers

Others

By application, the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market is segregated into:

Traffic Management

Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Parking Management

Access Control

By country/region, the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

ARH Inc.

Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

Conduent, Inc.

Digital Recognition Systems Ltd.

Elsag North America, LLC

Genetec Inc.

KAPSCH TrafficCom AG

NDI Recognition Systems

Neology, Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Siemens AG

Tattile SRL

Vigilant Solutions, Inc.

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

