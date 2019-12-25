Automotive Lighting Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Automotive Lighting Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Automotive Lighting Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Automotive Lighting Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Automotive Lighting Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Automotive Lighting Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.29% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The front lighting unit of a vehicle consists of head lamps (high and low beam), fog lamps, parking lights, front side indicator and Daytime Running Lamps (DTRL). The DTRLs, high beam, low beam head lamps and indicators are all integrated into the unit of the head lamp. The rear lighting unit consists of position lamps, stop lamps, fog warning lights, indicators, and number plate light. The functionality of the rear lighting unit is to alert the pedestrians and other vehicle drivers when the vehicle is stopped or reversed. The side indicator lamps on the vehicles are used to indicate the direction in which the vehicle turns, whether to the left or right. The interior lighting unit comprises dashboard lighting, glove box light, door light, dome light, and boot lamp light.

The inception of passenger cars provided us with independence and freedom of mobility to travel to all places such as educational institutions, office, hospital, remote areas, etc. and thus, vehicles became an essential part of an everyday life. However, in later years, with technological advancements and increasing disposable income of consumers, their demand and expenditure also increased leading to increased spending on safety, comfort and stylish features in the vehicle. Therefore, to fulfil the market demand, the automotive industry is considerably investing in new automotive technologies and potentially strong product areas to attract target customers. Growth in Global Automotive Lighting system market is directly proportional to the market growth of global automobile market. Hence, with increasing sales of the automobiles globally, the market demand for automotive lighting systems is also set to grow. Although HIDs and LED lighting products ensure less energy consumption and longevity, the primary concern is the high cost associated to them.

In North America and Europe, this factor is expected to affect only a few areas but in several regions of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, the impact is bound to be high because of the high number of price conscious consumers in these regions. In the automotive lighting system market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for HID and LED lamps owing to their energy effectiveness and longevity. The standard lamps, which consume high energy and last for a shorter period, have become obsolete in nature. Similarly, the use of halogen lamps are also expected to decrease over a period of time. On the other hand, HID and LED lamps last for a very long period and are energy efficient. The demand for the latest lighting solutions is growing over the years and is further expected to increase in the years to come.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Automotive Lighting Market encompasses market segments based on technology, vehicle type, adaptive lighting and application and country.

In terms of technology, the Automotive Lighting Market is segregated into:

Halogen

LED

Xenon

By vehicle type, the global Automotive Lighting Market is segregated into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Bus

Truck

By adaptive lighting, the global Automotive Lighting Market is segregated into:

Front Adaptive lighting

o On/Off Function

o Bending/Cornering

o High Beam Assist

o Headlight Leveling

Rear Adaptive Lighting

Ambient Lighting

By application, the global Automotive Lighting Market is segregated into:

Exterior Lighting

o Headlights

o Fog Lights

o Day Time Running Lights (DRL)

o Taillights

o Sidelights

o Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

Interior Lighting

o Dashboard

o Glovebox

o Reading Lights

o Dome Lights

By country/region, the global Automotive Lighting Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

South America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Flex-N-Gate

Gentex Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hyundai Mobis

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Keboda

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lear Corporation

Lumax Industries

Magneti Marelli

North American Lighting

NXP Semiconductors

Osram GmbH

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Valeo S.A.

Varroc

Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Automotive Lighting related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

