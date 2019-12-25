/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Indian Space Research Organization rocket conveyed 14 satellites to the orbit on 26 November, this year. Among the conveyed satellites are 12 for United States Earth-imaging entity Planet and a sample for Analytical Space.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) of the Indian Space Research Organization lifted off from Stash Dhawan Space Center on time at precisely 10:58 p.m. EST (9:28 a.m. on November 27, local Indian time).

Nearly 18 minutes after launch, the first payload –Cartosat-3 earth-Observation satellite of India unfolded for ready use as planned from the fourth phase of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. The other 123 space ship, all of them appearing in tiny CubeSats, did the same during the following ten minutes.

The 3,580-ib. (1,625 kilograms) Cartosat-3 is a “third-group satellite, which has a high imaging pixel; a report from the Indian Space Research Organization staff wrote in a press kit of their missions. The space ship has unique features, which enable the study of our planet from orbits located low on

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Earth-mapping satellites and 13 United States CubeSats launched by India