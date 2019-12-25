This report focuses on Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Major market players in Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Industry are:
*Arcsoft (U.S.)
*Digimarc Corporation (U.S.)
*Google (U.S.)
*Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
*Nuance communications (U.S.)
*ACRCloud (China)
*Audible Magic Corporation (U.S.)
*Civolution (U.S.)
*Enswers (South Korea)
*Gracenote (U.S.)
*Mufin GmBH (Germany)
*Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (U.K.)
*Vobile (U.S.)
*Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)
*Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)
*Clarifai (U.S.)
*DataScouting (Greece)
*iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)
*Viscovery Pte Ltd (Taiwan)
*VoiceBase (U.S.)
Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Industry Segmentation, By Product Type
*Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting
*Digital audio
*Video & image watermarking
*Optical character recognition
*Speech recognition
Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Industry Segmentation, By Application
*Media & entertainment
*Consumer electronics
*E-commerce
*Education
*Automotive
*IT & telecommunication
*Healthcare
*Defense & public safety
*Avionics
*Others
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Table Of Contents (Major Points)
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis
Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 7 Major Material Analysis
Chapter 8 Major Type Analysis
Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter 13 Conclusions
Chapter 14 Appendix
