Holter Monitoring Systems Market to Witness a CAGR of 3.9% During Period 2019-2024 | GE Healthcare, Mortara Instrument, Philips Healthcare

According to this study, over the next five years the Holter Monitoring Systems market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 740 million by 2024, from US$ 590 million in 2019. Holter monitor is a portable ECG device that can be worn by the patient to record heart activity continuously for a certain period. Other ECG devices record heart activity only for a certain period. However, a patient may suffer from irregular heartbeat at any point in time, thereby requiring continuous monitoring for a longer period. Holter ECGs are capable of recording data for a longer period, and transferring the same to doctors for analysis.

From a global perspective, the United States is the largest producer, the main production companies are also concentrated in this region, such as the United States general medical, Mortara, space medical, etc.. The United States 2014 production a total of 68 thousand and 900 units, accounting for 42.91% of the world, followed by Europe, the major manufacturers have PHILPS medical, GETEMED, etc.. In 2014, China’s production is 15000 units, accounting for 9.41%. The main production areas and consumption areas of the Holter Monitoring Systems are concentrated in the United States 28.45%, 32% in Europe, market maturity and stability, China’s consumer market share continues to expand. The United States is the world’s largest exporter, China’s products are mainly imported.

The Global Holter Monitoring Systems Market research report displays the market size, share, status, production, cost analysis, and market value with the forecast period 2019-2024. Besides, upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, consumption volume, and the market share by segments and sub-segments have also been mentioned. It provides a refined view of the classifications, applications, segmentations, specifications and many more for Holter Monitoring Systems market. Regulatory scenarios that affect the various decisions in the Holter Monitoring Systems market are given a keen observation and have been explained.

The Holter Monitoring Systems Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: GE Healthcare, Mortara Instrument, Philips Healthcare, Schiller, Spacelabs Healthcare, Applied Cardiac Systems, CardioNet, LifeWatch DigiTrack, MediComp, MidMark, QRS Diagnostic, Scottcare.

