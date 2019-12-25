Prefilled Syringe Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2019 – 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Prefilled Syringe market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Prefilled Syringe market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Prefilled Syringe market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Prefilled Syringe market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Prefilled Syringe market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

A prefilled syringe is either disposable or reusable syringe which is supplied to the end-user by loading the medicines for treatment. This product can be made by glass or plastic or polymer. The global Prefilled Syringe market is primarily driven by increasing number of arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease across worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people with diabetes had risen from 108 Million to 422 Million, in 1980 and 2014, respectively. The global prevalence of diabetes among adult population (18 years or older) increased from 5% to 8%, in 1980 and 2014, respectively. The prevalence of diabetes has been growing rapidly across the low and middle income countries. The World Health Organization also estimated that the prevalence of arthritis is more common among women rather than men in the developed countries. The global prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis was 0.3% to 1%- in India, around 15% of population (which interprets 180 Million) people suffer from arthritis, according to a Arthritis Foundation India. Other factors which might encourage the growth of the global prefilled syringe market are less overfill, less medical error, better use of drugs, low manufacturing cost etc.

On the other hand, the risk of contamination may hamper the growth of the global prefilled syringe market across worldwide. In August 2018, Prefilled Syringe major- BD voluntarily recalled 969 units of PosiFlush Heparin Lock Flush prefilled syringes and Normal Saline Prefilled Syringes from certain states of the U.S due to a potential contamination of some end-user with Serratia marcescens bacterium. The Foods and Drug Administration, US and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notified BD about the epidemiological link between the catheters related blood stream infection and Serratia marcescens bacterium. However, BD, USFDA and CDC have been currently conducting the investigations about the contaminations and level of adverse drug reactions.However, increasing research and development expenditure by the major players, universities and research hospitals, strategic alliance among the major companies, new product development may bring the global Prefilled Syringe market an opportunity to propel in the upcoming period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Prefilled Syringe market encompasses market segments based on product type, therapeutic category, design and geography. On the basis of product type, the sub-market is segmented into glass prefilled syringe and plastic prefilled syringe. Based on therapeutic category, the global Prefilled Syringe market has been segregated into arthritis prefilled syringe, vaccine prefilled syringe, PCSK9 Inhibitor prefilled syringe, Insulin prefilled syringe, heparin prefilled syringe and others. By design, the global Prefilled Syringe market is classified into single chamber prefilled syringe, dual chamber prefilled syringe and customized prefilled syringe. By Geography, the global Prefilled Syringe market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence reportoffers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as BD, Baxter International, Inc., Consort Medical, YPSOMED, NIPRO, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG, SHL Group, Schott AG and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Prefilled Syringe market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid pictureof the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is alsoprovided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

