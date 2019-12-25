Saudi Arabia Food Packaging Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2026

Food packaging is widely used for food product preservation and protection purposes by improving shelf-life and taste. It keeps food items from microorganisms, spillage, toxins and moisture. Food packaging is additionally utilized for data transmission, for example, the Food packaging product content, expiry date, cost and source. It likewise goes about as a cutting-edge advertising mechanism for the dealers to pull in an enormous number of customers. Various material such as paper and board, plastic, glass is used for different food packaging for dairy, convenience foods, confectionery, bakery, fresh food, meat, and sauces application. Packaging provides various benefits for the food industry due to its characteristics such as portability, easy opening, visual appeal and convenience.

Major factors such as growth in packaged food consumption, a paradigm shift towards specialty & processed food, Introduction of advanced packaging materials for food products and increasing consumer awareness are expected to drive the market growth. Also, High Consumption of ready to eat and convenience foods due to the rapidly changing lifestyle of the consumer will increase the demand for the Food Packaging products during the forecast period. The food packaging business sector is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to various manufacturing plants adopting cutting-edge packaging technologies for the food industry with the goal of making up for lost time with most recent patterns in the market. Youth consumers are prefer labeling products due to the growing working population, rising disposable incomes and growth in per capita consumption of packaged food products is further propelling the market growth. However, Price inflation and stringent government regulation may affect restraint market growth during the forecast period

The Saudi Arabia food packaging industry is emerging with the rapid changes in the food preference of the consumer and expansion of retail sectors. A key factor in the nation’s expanding demand for innovative packaging has been the amazing development of Saudi Arabia’s food processing industry just as supported modern and urbanization activities being implemented throughout the Kingdom. In the course of recent years, various food processing facilities have been set up all over Saudi Arabia, whereas more than 600 manufacturing unit is set to be operational in the following couple of years, thus expanding the requirement for a different range of food packaging.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Saudi Modern Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging Products Company, Napco National, SAPIN, LAMINA, Al Sharq Flexible Packaging Factory, National Packaging Products, Amcor, Ball Corporation, Graham Packaging Company among others.

