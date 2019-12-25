Saudi Arabia Organic Food Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2026

Organic food is produced by techniques that follow the principles of natural cultivating. Organic food consists of high nutrition value and is free from pesticides and different synthetic compounds. Moreover, Organic non-dairy Products are popular among buyers because of growing awareness related to health. Organic foods regularly have progressively gainful nutritive, for example, antioxidants, than their traditionally grown and individuals with hypersensitivities to food, synthetic substances, or additives frequently discover their symptoms diminish or leave when they eat just organic food. Organic food contains less pesticides than conventional agriculture produces food as these consist of Synthetic compounds; for example, fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. Organic farming is used to produce high-quality natural food products such as fruits, vegetables and other food materials without any negative impact on soil nutrients and ecosystems.

Major factors such as increasing awareness among the youth population, accelerating economic growth and the introduction of a broad spectrum of organic food products are expected to drive the market growth. Also, growing demand for Organic food, beverages, skincare and dietary supplements as these products are Non-GMOs, free from pesticides, gluten-free, High nutrition value and drug-free will increase the demand for Organic Food products during the forecast period. The Organic Food Industry is expected to proliferate over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of organic food & beverages among millennial consumers. In addition, Government support and initiative for organic farming are also expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. Environment concern and animal welfare are further propelling market growth. However, Expensive organic food and stringent government regulation may affect restraint market growth during the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabia Organic food industry is growing rapidly due to rising health awareness among consumers and changes in the food preference of the consumer. Saudi Arabia is seeing a developing customer interest for healthy and naturally produced food. Organic Food Demand from Household is emerging in the Kingdom, which has shifted their consumption patterns towards imported organic foods. Organic farming offers generous open doors for small farmers in the region. The move from extreme challenge at domestic’s traditional markets to an organic specialty market offers appealing value premiums in a developing business sector condition. For instance: In Jeddah, Abazeer provides a wide range of organic food products such as vegetables to fruits, seeds, and nuts to beans and legumes, from pasta and rice to meat, chicken and cheese. Domestic organic food producers, retailers and specialist organizations are expected to get traction in Saudi Arabic during the forecast period. Global firms can profit by this exceptional potential. Saudi Arabia is a protected nation with an ease trading base, which is encountering a critical ascent in utilization.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Arla Foods, Almizan Natural Trading Company, Al Marzouqi, Sulaiman Al Buti, Abazeer and Al Janadriyha among others.

