Acrylamide Market Now Available – Worldwide Report 2016 – 2024

Global Acrylamide Market: Snapshot

The global acrylamide market is projected to gain strength with municipal wastewater treatment applications promoting the consumption of acrylamide. A wide scope of industrial wastewater treatment processes that employ paper, breweries, leather, pharmaceuticals, electroplating, textiles, and petrochemical necessarily use acrylamide. Acrylamide also plays the role of a solid-liquid separator in municipal wastewater treatments for primarily treating sewages.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

According to seasoned analysts, the global acrylamide market could be segmented according to end use, where wastewater and water treatment is expected to secure a larger share.

Buyers of the report are exposed to some of the critical elements of the global acrylamide market which could help them to rise above the odds and gain a foothold in the industry. Factors such as drivers and restraints, opportunities, and competitive landscape are comprehensively explained by the report authors.

Global Acrylamide Market: Trends and Opportunities

In the next few years, the global acrylamide market is anticipated to invite a sturdy growth with the expansion of oil and gas activities coupled with the burgeoning demand for wastewater and water treatments. In respect of both revenue and volume, wastewater and water treatment is expected to be a larger segment of the global acrylamide market by application. Moreover, there are some strict laws pertaining to wastewater treatment penned down by the governments of developed regions, which makes the usage of acrylamide altogether more important. Across the globe, the extensive application of acrylamide for treating wastewater is predicted to lay a solid foundation of growth for the global acrylamide market.

Unconventional gases can be recovered economically with the use of acrylamide via hydraulic fracturing. With the U.S. planning to invest around US$71.1 bn for new shale gas capacities by 2020, the demand in the global acrylamide market could propel at a telling degree with the need to perform hydraulic fracturing operations. Although Europe holds a notable number of shale gas reserves, there are still a myriad of them present throughout the globe. With fracking applications rising internationally, the consumption in the global acrylamide market is envisaged to inflate exceptionally, supported by the upsurge in shale gas extraction activities.

Global Acrylamide Market: Geographical Analysis

The consumption pattern in the world acrylamide market was almost similar to the production pattern in the recent past. Therefore, while Asia Pacific was a leader in the world acrylamide market in terms of production, its consumption also exceeded than that of the other key regions such as Europe and North America. Countries such as India and China could be the major acrylamide markets in Asia Pacific. As these countries further their economic development, the growth of the Asia Pacific acrylamide market is forecasted to increase even more.

However, North America, including Canada and the U.S., is prognosticated to be a vital region that rakes in a heavy demand for acrylamide as it is researched to be one of crucial markets for wastewater and water treatment. The several regulations ordained by Europe regarding wastewater treatment are envisioned to be a weighty force driving the demand in the world acrylamide market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Acrylamide Market: Companies Mentioned

Among the other prominent players in the worldwide acrylamide market, INEOS, BASF SE, Nalco, Kemira, and SNF Group are prophesied to make their presence known. Collaborations and agreements, new product developments, and mergers and acquisitions could be the go-to strategies adopted by leading companies in the worldwide acrylamide market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets