Air Filters Market – Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2024

Air Filters for Food and Beverages Market: Overview

Consumer protection is one of the major concerns in the food processing industry. Food contamination can adversely affect human health. It can also result in loss of consumer loyalty and damage to product brands. In order to avoid these pitfalls, companies operating in the food and beverages industry introduce custom designed air filters to maintain sterile environment during the processing of food and beverages.

Airborne bacteria is a serious concern in food processing. Large number of bacteria can pass through air handling systems every hour in open plant applications. HVAC systems mounted on rooftops require proper filter design, which may include a pre-filter bank for course dust contaminates, followed by higher filtration or HEPA filtration. Maintenance of these systems is essential for open plant air processing.

In closed system applications, processing and dispensing of food and/or beverages occurs in a closed work cell. Maintenance of temperature, humidity, and air filtration is an essential requirement for closed system environment. A series of HEPA filters is used for such processes.

There exists the need for custom-designed air filters for usage in food processing facilities across the globe.

Air Filters for Food and Beverages Market Trends

Air filters are used to eliminate contamination during the production stage in the food and beverages industry. Some specialized filters (e.g. high-performance HEPA filters) help remove germs and viruses. This makes the air sterile. Food air filters lower moisture and improve efficiency of various processes.

Rise in demand for air filters coupled with increase in stringent regulations emphasizing hygiene in the food industry are prompting filter manufacturers to design efficient filter systems. Reducing the level of micro-organisms and subsequently improving the air quality in production processes are the major challenges facing manufacturers of air filters in the food and beverages market. This is also expected to be one of the key drivers of air filters in the food and beverages market.

Implementation of enhanced filtration methods is mandatory for producers of food and beverages due to the rise in health concerns and enactment of stringent government regulations on food safety. The need to lower energy consumption across several industrial applications is increasing. This is anticipated to boost the demand for effective food and beverage air filtration systems.

Decrease in resources of raw materials and natural depositories, and increase in concerns about environmental health hazards are the primary factors estimated to propel the market.

Air Filters for Food and Beverages Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market can be segmented into dust collector, mist collector, cartridge collector, HEPA filter, and baghouse filter. Based on application, the market can be divided into dairy, bottled water, food & ingredients, and others.

Air Filters for Food and Beverages Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is projected to remain the major revenue generating region of the market in the near future. Increase in awareness about nutritious and organic food is also driving the market. Companies are focusing on providing enhanced quality food products that adhere to governmental regulations on food safety.

Air Filters for Food and Beverages Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the air filters in food and beverages market include Parker Domnick Hunter, Donaldson Company Inc., Pall Corporation, APC Filtration Inc., and Camfil Group.

