Asset and Wealth Management Market to Rise Globally During 2019-2025 with Top Key Players and Competitive Analysis

As a result of the wave of digitalization, the asset and wealth management ecosystem is moving towards innovative ways to offer digital, yet cost-effective solutions, and eventually, robotic advisors or robo-advisors have gained immense popularity among market players.

In 2018, the global Asset and Wealth Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Asset and Wealth Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset and Wealth Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Hexaware Technologies

Fidelity National Information Services

Tata Consultancy Services

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks

Broker Dealers

Specialty Finance

Wealth Advisors

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Asset and Wealth Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Asset and Wealth Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset and Wealth Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

