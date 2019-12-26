Blood Collection Tubes Market To Boom In Near Future By 2023

The North America blood collection tubes market is expected to witness a substantial growth in forthcoming years. The market seems to be immensely consolidated. The key player leading in North America blood collection tubes market is Becton, Dickinson, and Company. The North America blood collection tubes market is likely to provide increasingly lucrative opportunities for the firms that hold a strong technical/product expertise. The surging demand regarding improved, safe, and advanced blood cell collection technologies is estimated to encourage organizations to put their focus on advancement of technologies and product innovations.

The main torch bearers of the North America blood collection tubes market are Qiagen N.V, Medtronic, Greiner Bio-One, and Terumo Corporation. The players working in serum samples are anticipated to lead the overall market in terms of revenue.

According to Transparency Market Research, the North America blood collection tubes market is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.6% in the span of forecast period from 2015 to 2023. In 2014, North America market was valued around worth of US$300.8 mn. This figure is estimated to reach around worth of US$632.1 mn by the end of 2023.

On the basis of product type, the North America blood collection tubes market is classified as plasma separation tube, heparin tubes, EDTA tubes, rapid serum tubes, serum separating tubes, and so on. Out of these, in 2014, the segment of serum separating tubes held around 39.6% share of North America market. This was attributed to increase in diagnostic processes in the region. Geographically, the U.S. is expected to be the one with various opportunities in coming years for the market players to establish their base for blood collection tubes market. The US held 84.6% of the demand in the market, credited to rising elderly population, coupled with rising cases of people suffering from diseases.

Better Healthcare Facilities to Improve Demand in North America

The emergence of positive medical reimbursement solutions and improved healthcare facilities are the major factors accelerating the growth of blood collection tubes market in North America. Moreover, rise in advanced treatments and surgeries are also contributing in the demand. These are likely to support the collection of blood samples, consequently surging the popularity of blood collection tubes in North America. Other than this, steady progressions in blood safety systems alongside the emergence of automation during the procedure of blood collection are giving a lift to the market. Besides, flooding number of blood contributors is enabling the market to gain more momentum in coming years.

Stringent Regulations by Government to Hinder Market Growth

Blood is among the basic samples utilized for medical tests. However, medical professionals are moving towards other important parameters, for example, urine, inferable from the high risks related with blood transfusions. Furthermore, governments have likewise imposed strict rules and healthcare policies with respect to the blood handling and collection. These elements are, foreseen to a hindrance in the development of the North America blood collection tubes market. However, these guidelines and approaches are urging producers to think of new and advanced blood collection methods, which are probably going to make worthwhile development scope for the market. The emergence of advanced screening tests soon are additionally prone to open new roads for makers in North America.

