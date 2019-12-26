Car Rental Market to Garner a Double Digit CAGR, Rise is Air Traffic to Boost Prospects

The competitive landscape of the car rental market is moderately fragmented in nature. This is mainly due to the presence of several international and domestic players in the market. The increasing dominance of giant players in the market is dragging the market towards consolidation, says Transparency Market Research(TMR). Some of the prominent players operating in the car rental market are Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Sixt SE, Europcar, The Hertz Corporation and Avis Budget Group.

The players in the market are primarily focusing towards enhancing their services so as to improve their customer base and gain profitability in the market. Along with this, players are focusing towards acquisitions and mergers, business expansion and innovation to strengthen their market share.

For instance, in March 2019, Sixt SE, a prominent player in the car rental market launched a mobility app in order to facilitates customers with several other services and boost personalisation. In the same way, in December 2018, The Hertz Corporation, incopated the use of a online platform called the Hertz Fast Lane in their servies. This platform helps in carry out and speed up the entire vehicle rental process with the help of a biometric.

According to TMR, the global car rental market is projected to witness a astonishing double digit CAGR of 14.40% during the forecast period that between 2014–2024. The opportunities in the market is projected to touch a valuation of US$290.07 bn by 2024.

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to dominate the global car rental market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of several veteran players in the region. Based on transportation mode, the airport transport segment is expected to hold sway in the overall market, thanks to the significant rise to the air traffic and rapid strides taken by industrialization in several parts of the world.

Integration of Advanced Technologies in Mobile Application to Drive Market Growth

The global car rental market is projected to garner a remarkable growth rate in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the factors such as global upsurge in travel and tourism activities coupled with improving road infrastructure. Along with this, rise in disposable incomes, surge in leisure and business trips and increasing investments by the global players are some other factors expected to fuel the car rental market in the coming few years.

