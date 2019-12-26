Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global In-Vehicle Payment Systems Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the with Key Players 2025”

In-car payment services are vehicle systems embedded with payment technology that help drivers view and complete purchases with various retailers, such as fuel pumps, smart car parks and toll booths.In-car payment services allow passengers to buy from the dashboard without pulling out any CARDS or devices, saving drivers time and helping them reach their destinations in a safer, faster and more efficient manner.

In 2018, the global In-Vehicle Payment Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global In-Vehicle Payment Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Vehicle Payment Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Honda Motor Company

Visa

Mastercard

ZF Friedrichshafen

Toyota Motor Corporation

Audi AG

BMW

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Hyundai

Tesla

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded System

Mooring System

Integrated System

Market segment by Application, split into

Parking management

Toll collection

Drive-through purchasing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In-Vehicle Payment Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the In-Vehicle Payment Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-Vehicle Payment Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

