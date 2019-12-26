Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Online Therapy Services Market Size To Register Significant Gains Over 2019-2025, Worldwide Regional Contributer “
Online therapy, also known as telepsychology, telemental health, internet therapy, or online-counseling, is a growing trend in the behavioral health world. Through online therapy, mental health providers are able to work with clients using therapeutic interventions over the internet. Online therapy can be offered via video, telephone, and texting.
This report focuses on the global Online Therapy Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Therapy Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ThriveTalk
BetterHelp
ReGain
TalkSpace
Breakthrough
MDLive
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Psychodynamic Therapy
Personal Centered Therapy
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Therapy Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Therapy Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Therapy Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
