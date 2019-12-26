Japanese Satellite Has to set a low Elevation record

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The Guinness Book of this World Records was able to award Japan Aerospace Exploration agency official record for having the lowest elevation that is reached from the Earth monitoring satellite. The Earth monitoring satellites are excellent platforms for learning more about Earth, but what exactly does make them super effective is one of the disadvantages. Because of this, they do sit at the very low orbit in 2000 kilometers; they can observe large areas of Earth’s surface.

Well, unfortunately. Being at elevation means is quite limited. TSUBAME mission was designed to test the feasibility of placing the satellites at the super low altitudes that is between 200-300 km, where they can have the ability to capture high-resolution pictures. The problem is that highly tenuous atmosphere at elevation produces many times more drag than the higher altitudes in addition to the atomic oxygen present can have the ability to cause the spacecraft to deteriorate quickly.

To have the ability to conquer such, TSUBAME must be made from

