Lingerie Market to reach Worth of US$55.83 Bn by 2024 End, Aesthetically Appealing Athletic Lingerie to Gather Steam

Several popular brands in the global lingerie market have focused on multiple aspects pertaining to customer inclinations in order to retain their stronghold, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Lingerie powerhouse brands are focused on launching products that tend to resonate with a positive body image for women. A growing number of players in the global lingerie market have been actively engaged in opening new retail outlets in new regions, to bolster their geographic footprints and attract more consumers. A growing number of players are also bolstering sales revenue by focusing on proclivities of emerging demographic, notably teen children.

Leading companies who accounted for dominating shares in the global lingerie market in 2015 were PVH Corporation, Jockey International Inc., Hanes International, L Brands Inc., and LVMH.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19670

The global lingerie market stood at US$33.18 billion in 2015 and is projected to be touch a valuation of US$55.83 billion by the end of 2024. The opportunities in the global market is protected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2016–2024.

Among the various types of lingerie, the bra segment led the global market in 2015 and is likely to lead the pack throughout the assessment timeline. The bra segment is projected to account for sizeable share of 36.0% by the end of 2024. The growth is propelled by the widespread worldwide demand for bra among women as these are considered bare essentials.

Regionally, Europe is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global lingerie market over the next few years. The growth is fueled by a wide diversity of lingerie products and rapidly changing fashion trends.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets