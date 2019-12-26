Luxury Apparels Market to Exhibit 13.2% CAGR with Rise in Living Standards

A recent report by Transparency Market Research states that global luxury apparels market is projected to witness a robust growth from 2016 to 2024. As per the report the growth is the result of demand for designer clothing in women across the globe. Moreover, the changing life style of people in India, China, and the U.S. is also attributing to the growth of the market in the projected tenure. Based on the growing trend for wearing high class dress at various occasions the global luxury apparels market is anticipated to experience 13.2% CAGR in coming years.

Tight Competition Still Draws Major Revenue

The global luxury apparels market is currently having a fragmented scenario. This is because, there are several businesses and designers that are designing and developing high-end designer clothes for women. As a result of this scenario the market is highly competitive which is quite challenging for new players to enter. However, to establish themselves in the global luxury apparels market, the new players are adopting product promotions and branding as their resort.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16874

Additionally, social media is also playing an important role in establishing these players in the global luxury apparels market. With the help of the vast reach of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, businesses dealing in luxury apparels can reach to a larger number of audience.

Cumulatively, the competition and strategies to overcome it is anticipated to be an advantage for the growth of global luxury apparels market. In terms of revenue the market is expected to reach to the value of US$ 60.7 bn by the end of 2026.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets