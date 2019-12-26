Micro Turbine Market Company Overview and Future Developments 2025 | Capstone Turbine, Ansaldo Energia, FlexEnergy

Global Micro Turbine Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Micro Turbine market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

The Micro Turbine market was valued at 63 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 78 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Capstone Turbine, Ansaldo Energia, FlexEnergy, IHI, Amongst Others

The leading players of Micro Turbine industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Micro Turbine players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Executive Summary:

Micro turbine is a relatively new distributed generation technology being used for stationary energy generation applications. It is a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce micro turbine product, mainly concentrating in USA. The main market players are Capstone Turbine, Ansaldo Energia, FlexEnergy, IHI, etc. Capstone Turbine is a global leader of this industry, with global sales market share of 71.07% in 2015. The global production of micro turbine decreased from 765 units in 2011 to 394 units in 2015, with an average growth rate of -47.88%. The one reason for the decreasing situation is the backward technology for produce micro turbine.

In consumption market, Europe and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. At present, in developed countries, the micro turbine industry is generally at a more advanced level. Some companies is developing micro turbine, they will enter this field in the future.

Segment by Type

12 kW-50 kW

50 kW-250 kW

250 kW-600 kW

Other

Segment by Application

Oil, Gas & Other Natural Resources

Commercial Building

Landfill

Transportation

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Further in the Micro Turbine Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Micro Turbine is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players are also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Global Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Micro Turbine Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Micro Turbine Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Micro Turbine Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Micro Turbine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Micro Turbine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

