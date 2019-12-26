New geostationary weather satellite lofted by Russian Proton-M

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Russia airlifted a geostationary weather satellite that’s brand new, the Elektro-L No.3, on 24th December aboard a Proton-M spaceship that flew out of Baikonur Cosmodrome. It conducted a mission of six and a half-hour for Russia’s old spaceship.

Elektro-L NO.3 stems next in the series of weather satellites set up by Russia into the geostationary orbit, from where satellites can picture and track the entire Earth’s disk. The Elektro satellites finish a orbit of Russia meteor satellites in providing back information and analyzing the climate.

Elektro-L No.3 set to place in a longitude of around 165.8 degrees East across the Pacific Ocean. This may enable it to see Russia’s areas in the Far East, as well as areas of Asia and Oceania.

With the weight of 2,094 kilograms that’s equal to 4,616 lb., Elektro-L somewhat more substantial compared to its two predecessors. This is possible because of the extra fuel. The Proton spaceship launch No.3 considerably more powerful compared to Zenit automobiles used in launch

