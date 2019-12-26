OTC Consumer Health Products Market to reach US$40.6 Bn by 2025 End

The global powder form over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products market is characterized by intense competition among vendors. This is chiefly attributed to several local and regional players constantly challenging the prominence of a few players in the market, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). A number of top players are focusing on adopting a slew of inorganic growth strategies in order to consolidate their position in the global market, observes TMR. Furthermore, these players are increasingly making tie-ups with local players in several parts of emerging economies, with an aim to gain a better foothold over the global market. Capitalizing on the unmet medical needs of the population in these economies has helped them garner substantial competitive gains in recent years.

Some of the leading players operating in the global powder form over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products market are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., American Health, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Ipsen, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxosmithKline plc, Abbott Laboratories, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29357

The global market for over-the-counter consumer health products (powder form) is forecast to rise at 3.6% CAGR during the period 2017–2025. Opportunities in the global market are expected to reach a worth of US$40.6 Billion by 2025 end.

The various distribution channels employed for OTC consumer health products (powder form) are independent pharmacies and retail stores, hospital pharmacy, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and online sales. Of these, retails and independent pharmacies led the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its sway through 2025.

On the geographical front, North America led the global market in 2017 with dominant demand for OTC consumer health products among the population. It is expected to hold its lead throughout the assessment period where its growth will be fueled by presence of several leading players, especially in the U.S. However, Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the most promising CAGR over the period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets