/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The space agency of Japan is hoping for a standardized forum for constellation satellites. This would pave the way for a world-circling mesh of relatively not costly modular units, made by Mitsubishi. Constellations typically comprise of various small, duplicate satellites, relying on ease of deploying and scale economies to pave the way to space to a broader audience.

Old satellites are large, expensive, and customized for a specific purpose. This enables plenty of flexibility for the end-user but also makes deploying and designing them a process that is expensive and also time-consuming.

Individual satellites planned for use in the constellation, now are much more simplistic. Generally, much smaller, they are cuboid in shape and focus on the basics: networking back with Earth, intercommunication, propulsion, and instrumentation, whether is by cameras or other sensing instrument. They may be essential while on their own since their strengths are in mass deployments.

As the constellation suggests, the plan is that many identical satellites could form a mesh and aggregate

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at The Inexpensive constellation satellite plan of Japan gets a Launching window