With the Support of China, Ethiopia launches its first satellite

Ethiopia has taken to space its first-ever satellite, as several different countries of Saharan Africa strive to develop space missions in a bid.

Before the sunrise on Friday, Top officials and people of Ethiopia fulfilled at the Entoto Observatory and Research Center just north of the capital city Addis Ababa to see the live broadcasting of their satellite’s liftoff from China’s space channel.

Demeke Mekonnen, who’s the deputy Prime Minister said during a speech at the start event broadcasting the state television this will be the beginning for their historic trip to prosperity.

Solomon Belay, who’s the director-general of this Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute, confirmed to the Reuters News Agency that Chinese and Ethiopian engineers made the satellite along with the authorities of China-funded roughly $6 million of their more than $7 million costs of manufacturing.

Another eight satellites launched to the orbit by precisely the same spaceship, in the inclusion of Earth observation satellite developed jointly by Brazil and China as part of an

