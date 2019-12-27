AI for Telecommunication Market Huge Growth of 42%, Application Potential and Opportunities by 2026 | Top Companies: Atomwise Inc, Lifegraph, Zebra Medical Vision Inc, Baidu Inc, Microsoft, IBM

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market 2019’ a comprehensive study enumerating the latest price trends and pivotal drivers rendering a positive impact on the industry landscape. Further, the report is inclusive of the competitive terrain of this vertical in addition to the market share analysis and the contribution of the prominent contenders toward the overall industry.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market valued approximately USD 651.2 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 42% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Artificial intelligence (AI) is group of methodology that focus on formation of intelligent machines with the help of human intelligence such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.

The key players covered in this study:

• Atomwise Inc.

• Lifegraph

• Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

• Baidu Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM

The main application of artificial intelligence in telecommunications is for network management. The two key technologies that are widely in telecommunication industry are expert systems and machine learning. Transformation of communications service providers to digital service providers, complexity of service offerings demand automation and emergence of fifth generation mobile networks along with internet of things are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising focus on AI technologies with upcoming wireless technologies is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication improve interaction with data coupled with better end-point control are another factors that impelling the growth in the market of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication during the forecast period.

However, slow rollout of software-defined networks and network function virtualization and lack of skilled professionals are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising R&D in autonomous vehicle, healthcare, cybersecurity and security and presence of access control technologies in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to rising investment on AI technologies in the region.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

