Aquaculture Industry is Thriving with Rising Worldwide Demand by 2025 | Top Players- Marineharvest, Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Guolian Aquatic Products, Nireus Aquaculture, HUON

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Aquaculture Market 2019” delivers detailed analysis of market and future prospects of Global Aquaculture market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to get ready-to-access analysis by the industry professionals.

The key players covered in this study:

• Marineharvest

• Cooke Aquaculture

• Cermaq

• Guolian Aquatic Products

• Nireus Aquaculture

• HUON

• Dalian Zhangzidao

• …

Ongoing advancements in aquaculture owing to innovative efforts further enhance the efficiency and productivity of the aquaculture industry. At present, the aquaculture market growth rate is high, and its contribution to the global market would increase significantly within the next six years. Government support, use of new technologies, and ongoing infrastructure development in the aquaculture industry drive the market growth. The number of players is on a continuous rise in this market with innovative techniques. Rise in concern of the consumer worldwide about the intake of protein also drives the market growth. Pollution and change in climatic conditions globally disturb the aquatic ecosystem; this poses a huge challenge and opportunity to the aquaculture industry to overcome this barrier.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the aquaculture market. This is attributed to a rise in demand for advanced and latest aquaculture products that help in producing more quality output with available land for aquafarming and enhance the efficiency of aquaculture operations. Further, aquaculture sectors in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand are export-oriented; the aquafarming sector is of prime importance in these countries, as players here are focusing on technology adoption and automation which is expected to have a positive impact on the aquaculture market in this region.

Aquaculture Breakdown Data by Type

• Fishes

• Crustaceans

• Molluscs

Aquaculture Breakdown Data by Application

• Sale

• Processing

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Aquaculture market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Aquaculture market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Aquaculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Aquaculture development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Aquaculture Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aquaculture Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aquaculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fishes

1.4.3 Crustaceans

1.4.4 Molluscs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aquaculture Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Sale

1.5.3 Processing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aquaculture Production

2.1.1 Global Aquaculture Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Aquaculture Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Aquaculture Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Aquaculture Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Aquaculture Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Aquaculture Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Aquaculture Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aquaculture Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aquaculture Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Aquaculture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aquaculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Aquaculture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Aquaculture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Aquaculture Production by Regions

5 Aquaculture Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Aquaculture Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Aquaculture Revenue by Type

6.3 Aquaculture Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Aquaculture Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Aquaculture Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Aquaculture Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Aquaculture Upstream Market

11.1.1 Aquaculture Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Aquaculture Raw Material

11.1.3 Aquaculture Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Aquaculture Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Aquaculture Distributors

11.5 Aquaculture Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

