Argentina Power EPC Market Outlook To 2022: Growth Analysis, Trends And Forecast Outlook

Argentina power EPC market was estimated at USD XX billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2022, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/224430

Argentina power generation market has been segmented on the basis of the technology used into – combined cycle power generation, hydro power generation, geothermal power generation, oil-fired power generation, natural gas-fired power generation, and coal-fired power generation. The power sector is rapidly transitioning to a cleaner generation mix supported by technological and regulatory changes. Regional markets and structures are adjusting to these new realities with implications on fuel demand, commodity pricing and asset values.

A substantial number of high-quality renewable resources and strong government support towards diversification of the energy portfolio are among the major drivers of growth in the geothermal power generation market in the Argentina .

Argentina power EPC market report includes an analysis on the power generation projects based on the type of fuel used and the key domestic and foreign market players operating in the landscape. The key EPC projects in pipeline and the upcoming EPC projects have been comprehensively analysed. Further, the role of the EPC developer responsible for scrutinizing bids and awarding projects has also been explicitly analysed. The national power company is a key player in the regulation landscape and owns the rights over contracts.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/argentina-power-epc-market-outlook-to-2022

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Demand to 2022

3.3 Recent Developments in Argentina EPC Industry

3.4 Government Policies and Regulations

3.5 Investment Opportunities

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. Argentina Power Generation EPC Market Analysis, by Type

6.1 Thermal

6.2 Gas

6.3 Renewable

6.4 Nuclear

6.5 Others

7. Key Projects

7.1 Projects in Pipeline

7.2 Upcoming Projects

8. EPC Developer Information

9. Key EPC Market Players

9.1 Foreign Players

9.2 Domestic Players

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11. Appendix

11.1 Disclaimer

11.2 Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/224430

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets