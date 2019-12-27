Astonishing Outlay of Food Contact Paper Market Offers Huge Growth By Top Vendors Like Seaman Paper Company, Twin River Paper Co. Inc, Nordic Paper AS

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the food contact paper market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global food contact paper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Food Contact Paper Market: An Overview

Food contact paper plays an essential role in the foodservice industry. The growing demand for paper-based packaging products is expected to boost the global food contact paper market in the coming years. Leading food companies are collaborating with emerging online foodservice platforms to establish themselves as well-known brands across the globe. Owing to this, food contact paper comes into the picture and acts as a branding and marketing tool for various fast food companies, bakeries, and quick-service restaurants.

Increasing awareness regarding the need for recyclable products is expected to boost the growth of the food contact paper market in the next eight years. Stringent regulations related to the consumption of single-use plastic packaging products are also projected to propel the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, such as food contact paper.

Online Foodservice and Increasing Number of Fast Food Outlets to Drive Market Growth

With more than 42,000 locations across 112 countries and more than 37,800 locations across 119 countries, respectively, Subway and McDonald’s are the top fast food restaurants in the world. These fast food companies are expanding their businesses in developing nations such as ASEAN countries. Additionally, these restaurants are providing their products with food-grade paper-based packaging solutions.

Therefore, an increment in the number of fast-food outlets is anticipated to boost the food contact paper market growth in the next decade. Manufacturers in the industry are looking forward to investing in recyclable food contact paper material to provide more sustainable and eco-friendly products. However, greaseproof paper remains a widely-used food contact paper across the world, which provides high barrier properties to the packaging.

