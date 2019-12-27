Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market – Notable Developments, Potential Players & Worldwide Opportunities 2027

The Report Titled on “Global Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2027” provides a basic overview of the Directional Drilling Solutions & Services industry including: Executive Summary, Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Segment Analysis, and Market Overview ; manufacturing technology; cost structures, product specifications; raw materials and so on. This Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market report enhanced on worldwide competition by leading manufactures, which providing information such as Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost/Profit, Supply/Demand and Import/Export and so on. There are 3 key segments covered in this Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market Key Players And Regional analysis:

Key players in the Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Leading Market Players Regions Covered Hunting Energy Services Inc. Calmena Energy Services Inc. Oilwell Solutions LLC W-Technology Inc. Micro-Smart Systems Inc. MICROTESLA Ranger Directional Rentals WORLD HDD KWIPPED Inc. Beijing Hailan Science & Technology Development Co. Limited Bench Tree (Rentals) Vertex Downhole (Rentals) Weatherford (Rentals) National Oilwell Varco MWD Supply Geoglide Australia Pty Ltd. Parker Drilling Nabors Industries Ltd.

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

United States, Canada, Mexico Asia-Pacific: China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam

China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam Middle East Africa: Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, GCC countries, the Middle East and Africa

Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, GCC countries, the Middle East and Africa Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe

Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe Central and South America: Brazil, remaining South America

Summary of Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market: This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market Taxonomy:

Global Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market, By Solution:

New Purchase



Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Tools





Intelligent Pulser Gamma Module (IPGM)







Directional Module







Surface System







Logging & Tracking Software







Batteries







Others





Logging While Drilling (LWD) Tools





Gamma Ray Tools







Sonic Tools







Calliper Tools







Formation & Testing Tools







Others





Rotary Steerable System





Mud Motors





Others



Rentals



Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Tools





Intelligent Pulser Gamma Module (IPGM)







Directional Module







Surface System







Logging & Tracking Software







Batteries







Others

