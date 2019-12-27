E-Clinical Trial Solutions Market Rapid Growth with Rising Application Scope by 2024 | Top Players- BioClinica, PAREXEL, Perceptive Informatics, EClinical Solutions, Ecrfplus, Clincase

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global E-Clinical Trial Solutions Market 2019’ a comprehensive study enumerating the latest price trends and pivotal drivers rendering a positive impact on the industry landscape. Further, the report is inclusive of the competitive terrain of this vertical in addition to the market share analysis and the contribution of the prominent contenders toward the overall industry.

The key players covered in this study:

• BioClinica

• PAREXEL

• Perceptive Informatics

• EClinical Solutions

• Ecrfplus

• Clincase

• Merge

• …

The major factors responsible for driving the growth of this market include technological advances in the field of e-clinical solutions, globalization of clinical trials and various benefits such as reduced cost of trials and increased efficiency and accuracy offered by e-clinical solutions. In the future, better, user-friendly access of software and awareness of compliance benefits will aid in increasing the acceptance and penetration of e-clinical solutions in the global market.

E-Clinical Trial Solutions market study, in essence, comprises an extensive evaluation of this industry vertical focusing on the regional scope of this market as well as a slew of deliverables – like the insights with regards to market share, revenue estimation, market concentration rate, market competition trends, and sales volume. Further, the E-Clinical Trial Solutions market report encompasses information with regards to the sales channels that are adopted by diverse vendors to make sure that the best methodology for product marketing is chosen.

Market by Type

• Clinical data management system (CDMS)

• Clinical trial management system (CTMS) solutions

• Electronic clinical outcomes assessment (eCOA) solutions

• Randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) solutions

• Others

Market by Application

• Medical Laboratory

• Hospitals

• Pharmaceutical companies

What does the report encompass with respect to the competitive and regional landscapes of E-Clinical Trial Solutions market?

• The E-Clinical Trial Solutions market research report endorses a detailed evaluation of the competitive spectrum of the industry.

• Information pertaining to the market share that each company procures as well as the sales area has been mentioned in the report.

• The products manufactured by these companies, product details, and product specifications, and their application frame of reference have been specified.

• The report includes other details as well, as such as a basic company outline, profit margins, pricing trends, etc.

• The geographical spectrum, as per the report, has been segregated into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

• Explicit details about the market share that every region accounts for as well as the growth prospects of every topography have been outlined.

• The growth rate which every geography is expected to register over the forecast timeframe has been discussed.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the E-Clinical Trial Solutions Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.3 By Type

1.4 By Application

1.5 By Region

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 BioClinica

2.1.1 Company Profile

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

2.2 PAREXEL

2.3 Perceptive Informatics

2.4 EClinical Solutions

2.5 Ecrfplus

2.6 Clincase

2.7 Merge

2.8 Oracle

2.9 Medidata Solutions

2.10 Clinpal

2.11 NTT DATA

2.12 DATATRAK

2.13 Omnicomm

2.14 MedNet Solutions

2.15 Prelude Dynamics

2.16 Nextrials

2.17 DSG

2.18 EClinForce

2.19 Almac

2.20 ArisGlobal

2.21 DigiGenomics

2.22 Pharma & Healthcare

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

3.2 Global Market by Company

3.3 Global Market by Type

3.4 Global Market by Application

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

4.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

4.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

4.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

4.3.1 China Market Status and Future Forecast

4.3.2 Southeast Asia Market Status and Future Forecast

4.3.3 India Market Status and Future Forecast

4.3.4 Japan Market Status and Future Forecast

4.3.5 Korea Market Status and Future Forecast

4.3.6 Oceania Market Status and Future Forecast

4.4 Asia-Pacific Market by Forecast

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

5.1 Europe Market by Type

5.2 Europe Market by Application

5.3 Europe Market by Geography

5.3.1 Germany Market Status and Future Forecast

5.3.2 UK Market Status and Future Forecast

5.3.3 France Market Status and Future Forecast

5.3.4 Italy Market Status and Future Forecast

5.3.5 Russia Market Status and Future Forecast

5.3.6 Spain Market Status and Future Forecast

5.3.6 Netherlands Market Status and Future Forecast

5.3.7 Turkey Market Status and Future Forecast

5.3.6 Switzerland Market Status and Future Forecast

5.4 Europe Market by Forecast

Part 6 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

6.1 North America Market by Type

6.2 North America Market by Application

6.3 North America Market by Geography

6.3.1 United States Market Status and Future Forecast

6.3.2 Canada Market Status and Future Forecast

6.3.3 Mexico Market Status and Future Forecast

6.4 North America Market by Forecast

Part 7 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

7.1 South America Market by Type

7.2 South America Market by Application

7.3 South America Market by Geography

7.3.1 Brazil Market Status and Future Forecast

7.3.2 Argentina Market Status and Future Forecast

7.3.3 Columbia Market Status and Future Forecast

7.3.4 Chile Market Status and Future Forecast

7.3.5 Peru Market Status and Future Forecast

7.4 South America Market by Forecast

Part 8 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

8.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

8.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography

8.3.1 GCC Market Status and Future Forecast

8.3.2 North Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

8.3.3 South Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

8.4 Middle East & Africa Market by Forecast

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

Part 11 Conclusion

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

