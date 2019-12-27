E-Commerce Industry is Thriving with Rising Worldwide Demand by 2025 | Top Players- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.Com Inc., Apple Inc., Jd.Com Inc., Walmart Inc., Aramex

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global E-Commerce Market 2019’ delivers detailed analysis of market and future prospects of Global E-Commerce market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to get ready-to-access analysis by the industry professionals.

The key players covered in this study:

• Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

• Amazon.Com Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Jd.Com Inc.

• Walmart Inc.

• Aramex

• …

Emerging technologies in the e-commerce market such as Internet-of-things (IoT), drones, automated warehouses, and automated trucks are helping in speeding up the overall process of e-commerce logistics. The e-commerce giants are increasingly adopting logistics as the usage of new technologies provides a highly integrated transportation and warehouse management solution, quick delivery of products, efficiency of delivery, and overall automation of the transportation and warehouse operation. Our market analysts estimate that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2021.

Global e-commerce market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for e-commerce in emerging countries. Rapid growth in millennial population in emerging markets, rising smartphone and internet penetration, access to online payment options, and technological advances such as big data and cloud-based e-commerce platforms are driving the e-commerce industry.

The market for e-commerce is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Amazon, JD.com, Alibaba, Apple and Walmart. Amazon accounted for the largest share of the market for e-commerce in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from food and personal care segment. Major factors included risein disposable incomes and growth in internet penetration in emerging markets.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• B2B

• B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

• Apparel and accessories

• Electronic and media

• Food and personal care

• Furniture and appliances

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-Commerce market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall E-Commerce market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global E-Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the E-Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the E-Commerce Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 B2B

1.4.3 B2C

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Commerce Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Apparel and accessories

1.5.3 Electronic and media

1.5.4 Food and personal care

1.5.5 Furniture and appliances

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Commerce Market Size

2.2 E-Commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Commerce Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 E-Commerce Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-Commerce Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global E-Commerce Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global E-Commerce Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global E-Commerce Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 E-Commerce Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-Commerce Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-Commerce Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global E-Commerce Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global E-Commerce Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States E-Commerce Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 E-Commerce Key Players in United States

5.3 United States E-Commerce Market Size by Type

5.4 United States E-Commerce Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe E-Commerce Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 E-Commerce Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe E-Commerce Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe E-Commerce Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China E-Commerce Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 E-Commerce Key Players in China

7.3 China E-Commerce Market Size by Type

7.4 China E-Commerce Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan E-Commerce Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 E-Commerce Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan E-Commerce Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan E-Commerce Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia E-Commerce Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 E-Commerce Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia E-Commerce Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia E-Commerce Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India E-Commerce Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 E-Commerce Key Players in India

10.3 India E-Commerce Market Size by Type

10.4 India E-Commerce Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America E-Commerce Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 E-Commerce Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America E-Commerce Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America E-Commerce Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

