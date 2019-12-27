Education Marketing Services Industry is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2025 | Top Players- Agile Education Marketing, Educational Marketing, Enrollment Marketing Solutions, Sprint Media, Focus Marketing

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Education Marketing Services Market 2019’ delivers detailed analysis of market and future prospects of Global Education Marketing Services market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to get ready-to-access analysis by the industry professionals.

The key players covered in this study:

• Agile Education Marketing

• Educational Marketing

• Enrollment Marketing Solutions

• Sprint Media

• Focus Marketing

• Higher Education Marketing

• Keypath Education

• …

Education marketing is a broad area of services that pertain to education-based student recruitment and retention, institution branding, marketing communications, and education market research. The traditional approach to marketing services has evolved over time and encompasses numerous marketing related activities such as designing marketing campaigns.

The growing use of social platforms will drive the growth prospects for the global education marketing services market in the coming years. The social media platforms used by various institutions enable students with better ways to find and contact these institutions.

The global education marketing services market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe.

According to the industry research report, these vendors are increasingly focusing on offering a wide range of education marketing products and services via online and offline modes, online marketing communications delivery, and accessibility services to customers.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Online modes

• Offline modes

Market segment by Application, split into

• Educational institutions

• Ed-tech companies

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Education Marketing Services market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Education Marketing Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Education Marketing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Education Marketing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Education Marketing Services Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Education Marketing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Online modes

1.4.3 Offline modes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Education Marketing Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Educational institutions

1.5.3 Ed-tech companies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Education Marketing Services Market Size

2.2 Education Marketing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Education Marketing Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Education Marketing Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Education Marketing Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Education Marketing Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Education Marketing Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Education Marketing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Education Marketing Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Education Marketing Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Education Marketing Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Education Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Education Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Education Marketing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Education Marketing Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Education Marketing Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Education Marketing Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Education Marketing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Education Marketing Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Education Marketing Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Education Marketing Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Education Marketing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Education Marketing Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Education Marketing Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Education Marketing Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Education Marketing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Education Marketing Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Education Marketing Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Education Marketing Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Education Marketing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Education Marketing Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Education Marketing Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Education Marketing Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Education Marketing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Education Marketing Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Education Marketing Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Education Marketing Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Education Marketing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Education Marketing Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Education Marketing Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Education Marketing Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

