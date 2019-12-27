Europe Safety I Or O Modules Market (2017-2022)

The Europe Safety I/O Modules market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. In Europe, the market demand for the new Safety Input/output (I/O) Modules is expected to grow due to many factors like the implementation of compulsory Industrial Standards in all the sectors being one. The safety I/O modules provide all the basic advantages that the traditional distributed I/O safety systems provide. With the help of these new modules, one can control and monitor their safety devices. One can also detect failure at I/O and at the field device levels, along with enhancing the operator protection.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/223805

The growing technological advancements have improved the \”\”safety\”\” parameter associated with these I/O modules, making its use in the hazardous zones even more feasible. This technological growth is bound to bring more improvements in the quality of the safety I/O modules in the future.

The Europe Safety I/O Modules market is broadly classified based on types, end users, and countries. Based on types, the market is segmented into Analogue Module (I/O), Digital Module (I/O), Network Adaptor, Power Supply & Chassis, and Intelligent I/O. Finally, based on its verticals, its applications are explained under Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Semiconductors, Transportation, Oil & Gas and others. Some of the key market players mentioned in the report are Rockwell Automation, Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH, Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, and more.

Drivers:

The key factors contributing to the growth of Europe Safety I/O Modules Market are the demand for intrinsically safe I/O modules, compulsory industrial or government safety standards, miniaturization of devices, and demand for reduced wiring cost as well as reduced start-up machine time.

Challenges:

Weak domestic demand is the key challenge for the European Safety I/O Modules Market.

What the report offers:

1. Market Definition for the Safety I/O Modules along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market

2. Market analysis Europe Safety I/O Modules Market, with region-specific assessments

3. Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies, which can influence the market on the global and regional fronts

4. Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market shares

5. Identification and analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect the Europe Safety I/O Modules market on both the global and regional scales

6. A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/europe-safety-i-or-o-modules-market-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Key Findings

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s 5 Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.6.3 Threat from new entrants

4.6.4 Threat from substitute products

4.6.5 Competitive rivalry within the industry

4.7 Industry Policies

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Safety I/O Modules Market Products Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends

6.1 Europe Market – Segmented By Types

6.1.1 Analog Module (I/O)

6.1.2 Digital Module (I/O)

6.1.3 Network Adaptor

6.1.4 Power Supply & Chassis

6.1.5 Intelligent I/O

6.2 Europe Market – Segmented By End Users Vertical

6.2.1 Automotive

6.2.2 Energy & Power

6.2.3 Industrial

6.2.4 Pharmaceutical

6.2.5 Transportation

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Europe Market – Segmented By Region

6.3.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Others

7. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles (List Populated Globally)

7.1 ABB Ltd.

7.2 Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

7.3 Siemens AG

7.4 Lumberg Automation

7.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.6 Murrelektronik

7.7 Schneider Electric Company

7.8 Parmley Graham

7.9 Mouser Electronics

7.10 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.11 Newtech Engineering

8. Investment Outlook

8.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

8.2 Investment Analysis

9. Future of Europe Safety I/O Modules Market

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/223805

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets