Glass curtain wall Market Worth $98.91 Billion with CAGR of 10.5% by 2026 | Top Players- Nippon Sheet Glass, Asahi Glass, Central Glass, Saint-Gobain, Guardian Industries, Avic Sanxin Co., Ltd, Schott AG

Orian Research recently published a latest research Global glass curtain wall market is valued at approximately USD 44.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of 10.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Key drivers for the glass curtain wall market include growing demand for energy-efficient façade systems, advancements in the glass industry coupled with growth in building and construction industry.

The key players covered in this study:

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Asahi Glass

• Central Glass

• Saint-Gobain

• Guardian Industries

• Avic Sanxin Co., Ltd

• Schott AG

• …

Glass curtain wall are aluminum framed lightweight glass or metal panels have wide application in industrial and construction sector for attractive architectural design with thermal efficiency and day-lightning in buildings. These glass curtain wall demands are largely attributable with the growth in the infrastructure sector’s demand for aesthetic appeal. Advancements in the glass technology is significantly contributing towards the market growth. The latest advancements in the glass technology has resulted in curtain wall system made of lightweight material that reduce construction cost. It used in outer covering of the building, utilized to resist air and water infiltration, withstand wind loads and also allow natural light penetration deeper in the building. Thus, these glass curtain offer a cost and energy efficient alternative to curtain walls for use in commercial, residential and public sector.

Advancements in the glass technology is supplementing the adoption & growth of glass curtain wall market. Furthermore, increasing demand for green buildings is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the glass curtain wall market across the globe. However, high capital investment act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the glass curtain wall market is segmented into system and end use application. On the basis of system segment, the market is sub-segmented into unitized and stick systems of which unitized curtain wall holds the major market share owing to growing demand for such unitized curtain wall in the commercial sector. On the basis of End use, the market is bifurcated into commercial, residential and public. The commercial building segment is expected to hold the major share in the end-use segment owing to growing demand for smooth exteriors glass façade on buildings.

The regional analysis of glass curtain wall market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in glass curtain wall market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. Further, growing infrastructure buildings and construction industries are largely contributing towards the glass curtain wall market growth in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Glass curtain wall Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

