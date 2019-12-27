Latin America Hazardous Location Connectors Market (2017-2022)

The Latin America Hazardous Location Connectors Market is valued at USD 0.789 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.07 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/223845

Latin America Hazardous Location Connectors Market-Market Dynamics

The various government safety standards have made the use of hazardous environment safe connectors compulsory in almost all the industrial sectors. As per these safety standards, we have the hazardous location safe connectors that are explosion or flame-proof as well as corrosion-resistant. These connectors provide protection to the industrial equipment as well as the personnel and prevent the occurrence of major accidents in the hazardous areas. Thus, awareness about all the parameters that can guide us in choosing the right kind of hazardous location connectors is pivotal. Additionally, this awareness also aids us in avoiding the risk of explosion or fire due to ignitable gases, dust or vapors.

Drivers

The key factors contributing to the growth of Latin America hazardous location connectors market are the rising industrial safety measures, increasing applications in the industrial sector, reduction in costs, and a growing awareness among the industry personnel.

Restraints

The complexity of standards and product installation and maintenance costs are the key challenges of the Latin America hazardous location connectors market.

The Latin America hazardous location connectors market is broadly segmented by classes, hazardous zones, applications, end-users, and geographies. Based on class, the hazardous location connectors market is segmented into class I, class II, and class III. Similarly, based on the hazardous zones, the market has been segmented into zone 0, zone 1, and zone 2. Further, based on applications, the market is segmented into oil refineries, petrochemical refineries, pulp & paper mills, food & beverage processing, oil & gas production, pharmaceutical manufacturing, wastewater treatment facilities, and others.

Some of the key market players mentioned in the report are:

American Connectors, Inc.

Hubbell-Killark

Steck Connections

Texcan

Thomas & Betts

What the Report Offers

Market definition for the Latin America hazardous location connectors market, along with identification of key drivers and restraints.

Market analysis for the Latin America hazardous location connectors market, with region-specific assessments.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario and in offering prospective opportunities.

Identification of key companies that can influence the market on the Latin America front and also on the regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the Latin America hazardous location connectors market on both the Latin America front and on a regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/latin-america-hazardous-location-connectors-market-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.2 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.3.3 Threat from New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat from Substitute Products

3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

3.4 Industry Policies

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Industrial Safety Measures

4.2.2 Increasing Applications in the Industrial Sector and Reducing Costs

4.2.3 Growing Awareness among Industry Personnel

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Complexity of Standards

4.3.2 Product Installation and Maintenance Costs

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Healthy Growth of Global Industrial Sectors

4.4.2 Rapid Technological Developments

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Latin America Hazardous Location Connectors Market- Products Market Segmentation, Forecasts, and Trends

6.1 Latin America Market- Segmented by Class

6.1.1 Class I

6.1.2 Class II

6.1.3 Class III

6.2 Latin America Market- Segmented by Hazardous Zones

6.2.1 Zone 0

6.2.2 Zone 1

6.2.3 Zone 2

6.3 Latin America Market – Segmented By Applications

6.3.1 Food & Beverage Processing

6.3.2 Oil & Gas Production

6.3.3 Oil Refineries

6.3.4 Petrochemical Refineries

6.3.5 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

6.3.6 Wastewater Treatment Facilities

6.3.7 Others

6.4 Latin America Market Segmented By Country

6.6.1 Brazil

6.6.2 Mexico

6.6.3 Colombia

6.6.4 Argentina

6.6.5 Others

7. Vendor Market Share Analysis

8. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 American Connectors, Inc.

8.2 Steck Connections

8.3 Thomas & Betts

8.4 Texcan

8.5 Hubbell-Killark

8.6 Amphenol Industrial Products Group

8.7 ITT BIW Connector Systems

8.8 Crouse-Hinds (Eaton)

8.9 Emersion Industrial Automation

8.10 Vantage Technology

9. Investment Analysis

9.1 Investment Scenario and Opportunities

10. Future of Latin America Hazardous Location Connectors Market

11. Appendix

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/223845

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets