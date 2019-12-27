Mentoring Software Market Rapid Growth, Huge Application Potential and Opportunities by 2025 | Top Companies: Graduway, eMentorConnect, Mentor ink, sfG Software, Chronus, CiviCore

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Mentoring Software Market 2019’ a comprehensive study enumerating the latest price trends and pivotal drivers rendering a positive impact on the industry landscape. Further, the report is inclusive of the competitive terrain of this vertical in addition to the market share analysis and the contribution of the prominent contenders toward the overall industry.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Graduway

• eMentorConnect

• Mentor ink

• sfG Software

• Chronus

• CiviCore

• Frontline Education

• Achiiva

• LifeSpace

…

The Mentoring Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Mentoring software, also known as corporate mentoring software, provides companies and HR departments with solutions that streamline and manage business mentoring programs. These tools provide administrators and employees alike with tools for facilitating mentorship programs and connecting mentors to mentees. All industries can benefit from these solutions, including corporations, universities, government, and the tech sector, to name a few. Mentoring software helps users design, recruit, match, manage, and measure mentoring initiatives.

Growth in online education sector and increasing adoption of software among its end-users are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Mentoring software typically provide solutions for all kinds of mentoring programs, including one-on-one, coach-driven, or group-based, and often integrate with an organization’s corporate LMS. This factor also boosting the demand of mentoring software across the world. However, availability of presence software and high cost associated with this software are the factors that limiting the market growth of Mentoring Software during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Mentoring Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 On-Premises

 Cloud-Based

By Application:

 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

 Large Enterprises

Target Audience of the Global Mentoring Software Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Mentoring Software Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

