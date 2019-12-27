Middle East And Africa Safety I Or O Modules Market (2017-2022)

The Middle East and Africa Safety I or O Modules Market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

In Middle East and Africa, the market demand for the new Safety Input/output (I/O) Modules is expected to grow due to many factors such as the implementation of compulsory Industrial Standards. The safety I/O modules provide all the basic advantages that the traditional distributed I/O safety systems provided. With the help of these new modules, one can control and monitor their safety devices. Additionally, the detection of failure at I/O and at the field device levels, while enhancing the operator protection, are also possible.

The growing technological advancements have improved the \”safety\” parameter associated with these I/O modules, making its use in the hazardous zones more feasible. This technological growth is bound to bring improvements in the quality of the safety I/O modules in the future.

Middle East and Africa Safety I/O Modules market is broadly segmented on the basis of types, verticals, and countries. As per the classification of their types, the market is segmented into Analog Module (I/O), Digital Module (I/O), Network Adaptor, Power Supply & Chassis, and Intelligent I/O. Finally, on the basis of its verticals, its applications penetrate into fileds like Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Semiconductors, Transportation, Oil & Gas and others. Some of the key market players mentioned in the report are Rockwell Automation, Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH, Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, and more.

Drivers

The key factors contributing to the growth of Middle East and Africa Safety I/O Modules Market are the demand for intrinsically safe I/O modules, compulsory industrial or government safety standards, miniaturization of devices and demand for reduced wiring cost as well as reduced start-up machine time.

Challenges

Weak Domestic Demand is the key challenge of Middle East and Africa Safety I/O Modules Market.

What the report offers

1.Market Definition for the Safety I/O Modules along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market

2.Market analysis of Middle East and Africa Safety I/O Modules Market, with region-specific assessments

3.Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, offering prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on the global and regional scales

4.Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market shares

5.Identification and analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect Middle East and Africa Safety I/O Modules market on both the global and regional fronts

6.A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Key Findings

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s 5 Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.6.3 Threat from new entrants

4.6.4 Threat from substitute products

4.6.5 Competitive rivalry within the industry

4.7 Industry Policies

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Safety I/O Modules Market Products Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends

6.1 Europe Market – Segmented By Types

6.1.1 Analog Module (I/O)

6.1.2 Digital Module (I/O)

6.1.3 Network Adaptor

6.1.4 Power Supply & Chassis

6.1.5 Intelligent I/O

6.2 Europe Market – Segmented By End Users Vertical

6.2.1 Automotive

6.2.2 Energy & Power

6.2.3 Industrial

6.2.4 Pharmaceutical

6.2.5 Transportation

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Europe Market – Segmented By Region

6.3.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Others

7. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles (List Populated Globally)

7.1 ABB Ltd.

7.2 Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

7.3 Siemens AG

7.4 Lumberg Automation

7.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.6 Murrelektronik

7.7 Schneider Electric Company

7.8 Parmley Graham

7.9 Mouser Electronics

7.10 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.11 Newtech Engineering

8. Investment Outlook

8.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

8.2 Investment Analysis

9. Future of Europe Safety I/O Modules Market

