Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Competitive Analysis 2019 and Key Players: Tvornica Farmaceutske Ambalaže D.O.O., Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co

The report includes pharmaceutical glass ampoules analysis based on various forms and capacities for storing liquid medicines. TMR analyzed that the market share of open funnel glass ampoules is high as compared to other glass ampoules. Additionally, TMR estimated that the demand for glass ampoules of up to 2ml is expected to increase significantly during 2019-2027. Pharmaceutical glass ampoules are traditional primary packaging solutions for storage and drugs packaging. This form of packaging ensures single use of drugs for maintaining safety and hygiene of consumers.

High Consumption and Lucrative Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Increasing awareness about hygiene and health concerns is propelling the demand for pharmaceutical glass ampoules. Europe is the leading market for glass ampoules, followed by North America. However, rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector in the Asia Pacific region offers lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

Key players are focusing on business expansion in emerging and developing countries such as India and China by establishing new production units of pharmaceutical glass ampoules.

In 2018, Gerresheimer AG established three specialist glassworks, one in China and other two in India for the manufacturing of premium quality glass containers for the pharmaceuticals industry of Asia

Innovation and Capacity Expansion – Key Market Trends

Glass ampoules are used to store medicines; therefore, it is necessary to maintain the quality of glass ampoules and enhance the shelf life of stored products. In order to fulfil these features, manufacturers are more inclined toward product development and capacity expansion.

For instance, in 2018, Cang Zhou Four-Star Glass Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of glass ampoules, tubes, and vials launched glass ampoules of 40 ml capacity for pharmaceutical primary packaging

in order to enhance its pharmaceutical glass tubing business, SCHOTT AG invested US$ 330 Mn. The company has been targeting to increase the production capacity of its manufacturing plant in India. In 2018, Corning Inc., a manufacturer in material science and a global technology-based company, invested US$ 4 Bn in building new facilities and capacity expansions at Durham, North Carolina, the U.S. This plant is manufacturing Corning Valor® glass for pharmaceutical packaging.

