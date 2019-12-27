Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Strategy Report 2019 Forecast to 2025 | SABIC, RTP, Ensinger, Mitsui Chemicals

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Polyetherimide (PEI) market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

The global Polyetherimide (PEI) market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

SABIC, RTP, Ensinger, Mitsui Chemicals, Amongst Others

The leading players of Polyetherimide (PEI) industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Polyetherimide (PEI) players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Executive Summary:

Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.

The global Polyetherimide (PEI) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe and Japan, such as SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals. At present, SABIC is the world leader, holding 70.36% production market share in 2016. The global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) increases from 20639 MT in 2012 to 24680 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 40.38% of global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI).

Polyetherimide (PEI) downstream is wide and recently Polyetherimide (PEI) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering and Aircraft. Globally, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electronics and Automotive. Electronics and Automotive accounts for nearly 56.14% of total downstream consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) in global.

Polyetherimide (PEI) can be mainly divided into Unreinforced and Reinforced which Reinforced captures about 74.79% of Polyetherimide (PEI) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Polyetherimide (PEI).

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) is estimated to be 31488 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Segment by Type

Unreinforced

Reinforced

Segment by Application

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Tableware/Catering

Aircraft

Others

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Further in the Polyetherimide (PEI) Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Polyetherimide (PEI) is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players are also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Global Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

