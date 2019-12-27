Precision Medicine Software Market Worth $2.72 Billion with CAGR of 13.5% by 2026 | Top Players- 2bprecise, LLC, Gene42, Inc., Syapse, Inc., Human Longevity, Inc., Fabric Genomics, Inc., Allscripts, Sophia Genetics Sa

Global Precision Medicine Software market is expected to reach $2.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increase in the number of cancer patients, rising government funding in precision medicine initiatives and technological advancements in applications of big data technologies. However, the lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare and the high cost of deployment are hindering the market growth.

Based on application, the oncology segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to increased funding in cancer research and the rising occurrence of cancer. In addition, increase genomics-based clinical trials of targeted agents and immunotherapy is also fuelling the segment growth during the forecast period. Biomarkers have other specific applications in the field of oncology.

By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market. The regional market growth is majorly driven by the rising HCIT investments in this region and increasing digitalization.

Some of the key players in the Precision Medicine Software market include 2bprecise, LLC, Gene42, Inc., Syapse, Inc., Human Longevity, Inc., Fabric Genomics, Inc., Translational Software Inc., Allscripts, Sophia Genetics Sa, Roper Technologies, Qiagen, Lifeomic Health, LLC and Pieriandx, Inc.

Delivery Modes Covered:

• Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Mode

Applications Covered:

• Pharmacogenomics

• Rare Diseases

• Oncology

• Respiratory

• Immunology

• Central Nervous System (CNS)

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Healthcare Providers

• Research Centers and Government Institutes

• Other End Users

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

