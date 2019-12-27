Queen Elizabeth talks about Apollo 11 moon landing 

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Queen Elizabeth II was able to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing during annual Christmas message that was broadcasted to the world on December 25. The Queen, who is 93 years old, said that when growing up, she never imagined that a day would come when a man would be able to walk on the moon. However, this year we were ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular Apollo 11 mission. As the historical pictures got to be beamed back to the earth, millions of people sat transfixed to the Television screens as they watched Neil Armstrong take a step for the man as well as a giant leap for humankind and the womankind.

The Queen added that it is a reminder for all of us that such huge often start with small steps. Queen Elizabeth went on to recount the impact of the Apollo from the desk in the Windsor Castle as the video clips of moon landing played. In

