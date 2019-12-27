Roofing Coatings Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Key Drivers, 2019-2027 | Coherent Market Insights

To Get Instant Discount On Roofing Coatings Market Before 31 December 2019

The global Roofing Coatings Market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Roofing Coatings Market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Top Key manufecturers Tamko Building Products, Inc., Bayer Material Science LLC, 3M Company, National Coatings Corp., BASF SE, General Coatings, Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc., and Allied Building Products Corp

In 2018, the global Roofing Coatings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2027.

Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the largest and fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to increase in construction and infrastructure industries in emerging economies such as China and India. Furthermore, growing demand and rapid industrialization in countries such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and others in the region is propelling demand for roof coatings in Asia Pacific. Rising disposable income and purchasing power of the population in India and China are contributing significantly to the roofing coatings market. Presence of key players in the region has led to an increase in the number of construction projects in Asia Pacific. Additionally, availability of work force, land, and relatively lax regulations by environmental agencies in the region is likely to benefit the market significantly. North America is projected to be the second largest market for roof coatings, particularly for polymer and reflective roof coatings. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to witness a gradual growth owing to an economic crisis in the region.

This report focuses on the global Roofing Coatings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Roofing Coatings development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market study on the global market for Roofing Coatings examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database . The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Roofing Coatings market over the forecast period.

Roofing Coatings Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Roofing Coatings Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Roofing Coatings market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Roofing Coatings Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Roofing Coatings Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Roofing Coatings Market structure and competition analysis.

The Roofing Coatings Market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Roofing Coatings Market?

How will the global Roofing Coatings Market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Roofing Coatings Market by 2027?

What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Roofing Coatings Market ?

Which regions are the Roofing Coatings Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

