Security as a service Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The security as a service market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2019 to USD 17.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Cisco Systems, Honeywell, Samsung Techwin, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, S2 Security, Panasonic, Bosch Security Systems, CheckPoint Software Technologies, Siemens, Axis, Fortinet, Schneider Electric, Salient Systems, NortekSecurity.

Authentication

Anti-Virus

Anti-Malware/Spyware

Intrusion Detection

Penetration Testing

Security Event Management

Other

Commercial

Government

Residential

Other

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

– Detailed overview of Security as a Service Market

– Changing Security as a service market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected security as a service market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Security as a Service Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

