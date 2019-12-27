Top Players in Digital Marketing Courses Industry- Coursera, Digital Vidya, Digital Marketing Institute, Manipal Prolearn, NIIT, Simplilearn | Report Explores Leading Segments, Key Drivers, Future Trends, Opportunities & Challenges till 2025

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Digital Marketing Courses Market 2019’ delivers detailed analysis of market and future prospects of Global Digital Marketing Courses market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to get ready-to-access analysis by the industry professionals.

The key players covered in this study:

• Coursera

• Digital Vidya

• Digital Marketing Institute

• Manipal Prolearn (Manipal Global Education Services)

• NIIT

• Simplilearn

• …

The continuously increasing demand for digital marketing courses from emerging economies is boosting the growth of this market. The cost-effectiveness of digital marketing solutions is primarily attracting the corporates and academic segment of the emerging economies with limited budgets. As a result, to capitalize on the market, the manufacturers are increasingly providing customized digital marketing courses. Various manufacturing and service-based MNCs are increasing their presence in APAC and MEA by expanding their reach to emerging economies including India, China, and the UAE. This expansion of the corporate sector in developing economies will further boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The gross margin, consumption pattern, growth rate of Digital Marketing Courses is studied precisely. The top industry players are covered on a regional level and country level with the analysis of their revenue share from 2014-2018. Furthermore, forecast Digital Marketing Courses industry status is determined by analysis of expected market share, volume, value and development rate. The forecast Digital Marketing Courses industry view is presented from 2019-2025.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

• Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

• Social Media Marketing (SMM)

• Email Marketing

• Inbound Marketing

• Growth Hacking

• Web Analytics

• Mobile Marketing

Market segment by Application, split into

• Smart phones

• Laptops

• PCs

• Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Marketing Courses market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Digital Marketing Courses market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Digital Marketing Courses status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Digital Marketing Courses development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Digital Marketing Courses Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Marketing Courses Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

1.4.3 Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

1.4.4 Social Media Marketing (SMM)

1.4.5 Email Marketing

1.4.6 Inbound Marketing

1.4.7 Growth Hacking

1.4.8 Web Analytics

1.4.9 Mobile Marketing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Marketing Courses Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Smart phones

1.5.3 Laptops

1.5.4 PCs

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Marketing Courses Market Size

2.2 Digital Marketing Courses Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Marketing Courses Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Marketing Courses Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Digital Marketing Courses Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Digital Marketing Courses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Digital Marketing Courses Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Marketing Courses Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Marketing Courses Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Digital Marketing Courses Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Digital Marketing Courses Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Marketing Courses Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Digital Marketing Courses Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Digital Marketing Courses Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Digital Marketing Courses Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Marketing Courses Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Digital Marketing Courses Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Courses Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Digital Marketing Courses Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Digital Marketing Courses Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Digital Marketing Courses Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Marketing Courses Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Digital Marketing Courses Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Marketing Courses Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

