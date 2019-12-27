Trends in the Blowing Agents Market 2019-2027

To Get Instant Discount On Blowing Agents Market Before 31 December 2019

The global Blowing Agents Market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Blowing Agents Market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Top Key manufecturers DuPont, Arkema S.A., Honeywell International Inc., Solvay S.A., Foam Supplies, Inc., AkzoNobel NV, Haltermann GmbH, Linde AG, Americhem, and HARP International Ltd

In 2018, the global Blowing Agents market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2027.

Polyurethane foams dominate the market owing to its superior insulating and shock absorbing properties

The market is segmented on the basis of foam type into polyurethane, polystyrene, phenolic, and polyolefin. Polyurethane segment hold a dominant position in the market, owing to its wide application scope in an array of industries such as automotive industry for manufacturing seats, insulation, gaskets, seal, and bushing. Moreover, it is used in flooring in the construction industry and also to seal boat hulls from water in the marine industry. This is mainly attributed to its superior insulating and shock absorbent properties.

This report focuses on the global Blowing Agents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blowing Agents development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market study on the global market for Blowing Agents examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database . The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Blowing Agents market over the forecast period.

Blowing Agents Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

