Trends in the Hard Surface Flooring Market 2019-2027

The global Hard Surface Flooring Market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Hard Surface Flooring Market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Top Key manufecturers Tarkett SAS, Internacional de Ceramica, American Biltrite Inc., Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Biltrite Corporation, Beaulieu International Group, Florim Ceramiche, Financiera Maderera, Congoleum Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Crossville Incorporated, Mohawk Industries, Mullican Flooring, and Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche

Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share in the global hard surface flooring market, during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for hard surface flooring in emerging economies such as India and China. Regions such as Latin America, Africa, and Europe are showing industrial and rapid economic growth, which is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, European countries and the U.S. are gradually recovering from the economic crisis. This is expected to boost the demand for hard floor surface and subsequently the market growth. Moreover, major players are focusing on emerging economies to tap massive market potential.

Hard Surface Flooring Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Hard Surface Flooring Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Hard Surface Flooring market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Hard Surface Flooring Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Hard Surface Flooring Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Hard Surface Flooring Market structure and competition analysis.

