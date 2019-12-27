Video Interview Software Market Rapid Growth, Huge Application Potential and Opportunities by 2026 | Top Companies: EasyHire, Montage, Mroads, Talview, FaceCruit, Recrumatic

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Video Interview Software Market 2019’ a comprehensive study enumerating the latest price trends and pivotal drivers rendering a positive impact on the industry landscape. Further, the report is inclusive of the competitive terrain of this vertical in addition to the market share analysis and the contribution of the prominent contenders toward the overall industry.

The major market player included in this report are:

• EasyHire

• Montage

• Mroads

• Talview

• FaceCruit

• Recrumatic

• Hiya

• Kira Talent

• RecRight

• Green Job Interview

The factors that propel the growth of the Video Interview Software Market include time-saving, Screening candidates from remote location, being cost-effective, less pressure on candidates. Further, video interview software offers various benefits like improves performance tracking and create convenient interview experience for passive candidates, it minimizes the amount small talk and many more. On the other hand, there are factors that could hamper the growth of the market including response time limitation, internet connection issues, lack of it savings, potential fraud, and poor video quality.

The regional analysis of Global Video Interview Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of leading companies and rising technological advancements in the region. Further, Europe is also estimated to grow at higher rate in the global web conferencing software market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit moderate growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising adoption of video conferencing software in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 PC

 Mobile

 Cloud

By Application:

 Small Enterprises

 Midsize Enterprise

 Large Enterprise

Target Audience of the Global Video Interview Software Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Video Interview Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Video Interview Software Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Video Interview Software Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Video Interview Software Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Video Interview Software Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Video Interview Software Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.1.6. Research Assumption

