“What are future trends of Global Tyre Cord Fabric Industry with strong key players like Kolon Industries, Inc. Kordsa Global, Inc. Hyosung Century Enka Ltd. SRF Limited Milliken & Company Firestone Fibers & Textile Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG KORDáRNA Plus A.S. TEIJIN LIMITED Tokusen FORMOSA TAFFETA CO.,LTD Gajah Tunggal Tbk “

Major market players in Tyre Cord Fabric Industry are:
*Kolon Industries, Inc.
*Kordsa Global, Inc.
*Hyosung
*Century Enka Ltd.
*SRF Limited
*Milliken & Company
*Firestone Fibers & Textile
*Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG
*KORDáRNA Plus A.S.
*TEIJIN LIMITED
*Tokusen
*FORMOSA TAFFETA CO.,LTD
*Gajah Tunggal Tbk
Tyre Cord Fabric Industry Segmentation, By Product Type
*Steel
*Polyester
*Nylon Dipped
*Rayon
*Others(Aramid,Fiberglass,PEN,Etc.)
Tyre Cord Fabric Industry Segmentation, By Application
*Passenger Vehicle
*Commercial Vehicle
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Table Of Contents (Major Points)
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis
Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 7 Major Material Analysis
Chapter 8 Major Type Analysis
Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter 13 Conclusions
Chapter 14 Appendix
